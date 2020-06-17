Artemio 59 , of Brownsville,TX., passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Botello, Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 12 pm to 10 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn. Visitation will continue on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 8 am to 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn. Mass will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 am at San Felipe De Jesus Catholic Church. Graveside service at 11 am, Friday, at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 4464 Old Port Isabel Rd. in Brownsville, TX . Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn of Brownsville, Texas is in charge of arrangements.



