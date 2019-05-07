* Arturo M. Trevino 85, of Brownsville, Tx, entered into eternal rest with our Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his residence. He was a U.S. Veteran of the Korean War, 1950. He is preceded in death by his parent, Ramon and Maria Luisa Trevino, 6 brothers and 2 sisters. Mr. Arturo M. Trevino is survived by his wife of 60 years, Herminia P. Trevino. His children, Arturo Trevino Jr, Mineu (Mike) Vasquez, David (Lupita) Trevino, Diana(Ruben) Hernandez, Sylvia Trevino, Jaime (Norma)Trevino, Ramon (Marisol)Trevino, Elisa (Valentin)Contreras, and Estella (Ricardo) Lopez, his 22 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. His sisters, Isaura, Maria, Rosario, Rachel, Yolanda and lrma.



Mr. Trevino will be greatly missed by all that knew him.



Visitation will begin Wednesday, May 08, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 am with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service on Thursday, May 09, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista followed by a burial service at Buena Vista Burial Park.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX 956-541-5400 Dignity Provider Published in Brownsville Herald on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary