Brownsville, Texas Arturo Olmos Jr. 69, Arturo Olmos Jr., 69 years of age went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas. Arturo was born on June 27,1951 in Edinburg, Texas to Arturo Olmos Sr. and Aurelia Delgado.



Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife Josefina Olmos, Arturo Olmos III, Chris Olmos, Alex Olmos, Eddie Olmos, Jodie Torres, Lorena Atkinson, Vanessa Hernandez, David Silva, Adan Noe Rodriguez.



Visitation will begin in Saturday August 8, 2020 from 1-8 pm with a rosary at 6:30 pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Los Fresnos, Texas. As per Arturo's wishes cremation will follow.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the professional guidance of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 1005 S. Arroyo Boulevard, Los Fresnos, Texas 78566 (956) 254-2099.



