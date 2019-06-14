|
|
Brownsville - Arturo Puig 71, passed away on June 11, 2019 at Solara Hospital in Brownsville surrounded by his loving family. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Maria Elva Ruiz de Puig; children Arturo Emmanuel, Brenda, Michelle and Jocelyn Puig; siblings Ricardo, Sergio, Rosa Puig and numerous family members. Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 2 PM with a Holy Rosary at 1 PM. 1914 Barnard Rd., Brownsville, Texas. A Memorial Mass will be held at 7:00 p.m. on June 18, 2019 at Iglesia Catedral, Matamoros, Tamps.
Published in Brownsville Herald on June 14, 2019