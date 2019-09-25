|
|
* Arturo Saldaña Manuel Avendaño 74, passed away Saturday evening, September 21 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Brownsville, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ramon Saldaña and Olivia Avendaño, his sister Rosalinda, and his brother Jorge.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Juana Margarita; daughters, Olivia (Freddy Garza), Gabriela (Joseph Tise), and Adriana (Leonardo Olmeda); his son, Manuel Arturo Jr.; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 8 sisters; 5 brothers; 3 brothers in-law; 6 sisters in-law; numerous nieces and nephews.
Arturo was born May 7, 1945 in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Brownsville, Texas. He truly appreciated the life-long friendships that endured over 50 years and he enjoyed the occasional outings to dinner with them.
He dedicated his life to his family and, together with his brothers, established Transportes Sal-Ave S.A. de C.V. in 1991, which has successfully supported 3 generations. Apart from his work, he liked watching sports, suspense movies, playing the card game Continental, eating Smarties and listening to music like Rocio Durcal and Patsy Cline. He was a devoted husband and cherished the times he spent with his family on vacations to the beach.
He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him for his strength, grace, humor...and Sansabelts.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, from 11am to 1:30pm, with a rosary at noon, at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista in Brownsville. There will be a mass at St. Mary Mother of the Church at 2:00pm. Final burial will take place at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 MCDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 25, 2019