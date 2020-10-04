1/1
Atanacia Contreras
1950 - 2020
Brownsville, TX- Atanacia Contreras entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the age of seventy years old in Brownsville, Tx.

Atanacia was born to Valentin Contreras and Maria Genoveva Limas de Torres in H. Matamoros, Mexico on May 2, 1950.

Atanacia was preceded in death by her beloved parents; Valentin and Maria Contreras, and siblings; Reutilia Garza, Maria Calixta Contreras Limas, Maria Guadalupe Contreras Limas, and Maria Magdalena Contreras Limas. Atanacia is survived by her loving son Valentin (Elisa) Contreras, and grandchildren Andrea, Ulysses, Joaquin, Fabian and John Contreras. Also, to treasure many memories are her siblings; Maria Ines Contreras Limas, Gabriela Contreras Limas, Juliana Contreras Limas, Isaias Contreras Limas and extended family members and friends of many years.

A special thank you to Valentin Torres, Carmen Torres and Valentin Torres Jr. for caring for her all these years and especially in this difficult time.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. in the South Chapel of Trevino Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Funeral mass is scheduled at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church at 10 a.m. following rite of committal at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Honored to serve as Atanacia's pallbearers are; Ulysses Contreras, John Contreras, Guadalupe Garza, Valentín Torres Jr., Armando Castillo and Sebastián de la Cruz.

Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook electronically, and leave a condolence message for Atanacia's family at www.trevinofuneral.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home and Cremations, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.



Published in Brownsville Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 542-2583
