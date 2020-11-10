Brownsville Aurora De La Garza a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother entered into eternal rest Friday November 6, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas. Aurora was born in Brownsville, TX to Mariano Gonzalez, Sr. and Natividad Gonzalez. Growing up in the Gonzalez family, she was taught strong family values and the importance of community involvement. Her family often assisted in many campaigns and opened their doors to feed many friends and family. She attended Ebony Heights Elementary, Cummings Jr. High, and Brownsville High School. She studied Education at Pan American College and began her career in Public Service as an Educator with the Brownsville Independent School District. She taught at Villanueva and Victoria Heights Elementary from 1966-1971. She then began working as a Juvenile Probation Officer and soon thereafter served as the Assistant Juvenile Probation Director from 1973-1980 where she focused on helping at risk children and promoted education. Her hard work and dedication paved her way to being appointed to serve as Cameron County District Clerk in 1980. She was then elected for 8 additional terms totaling 34 years. During her tenure as District Clerk, she implemented the computerization of all records, introduced the jury donation fee donation program and coordinated fun and educational state conferences for the Association of County and District Clerks. Her peers recognized her by awarding her the District Clerk of the year in 1998. Aurora used her position as District Clerk to promote assistance for underprivileged children in Brownsville and Matamoros. For her efforts, she was awarded the Ohtli award from the Government of Mexico in 2003, which is given to people who have aided, empowered and positively assisted the lives of Mexican Nationals in the United States. Aurora was instrumental in starting the first Parent Teacher Association (PTA) in 1980 at Sharp elementary and a subsequent 9 BISD schools as part of the city council PTA. Her love of helping children led her to advocating for the NINOS HeadStart organization. She often visited the HeadStart centers and spent time with the children and parents. Aurora was also instrumental in founding the Cameron and Hidalgo County Red Mass committee which begin 1994. The Red mass is an Holy Blessing for judges, lawyers and judicial members and has since become an annual tradition. Aurora retired in 2014 to spend time with her husband, children and grandchildren. In retirement she was honored by having the Cameron County San Benito Annex building named after her and her esteemed colleague Joe Rivera. Of all of her passions and accomplishments, Aurora's greatest achievements was her faith and family. She was a devout Roman Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe church. She often attended services at St. Luke's, Immaculate Conception, St. Jude and the Basilica in San Juan. She supported Our Lady of Guadalupe church in all their festivities especially Fiesta patronal de la Virgen de Guadalupe and made sure that every family member was involved. She enjoyed having big family gatherings, especially during the Holidays and made everyone that came over feel at home. She instilled discipline and values in all of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and savored the sights of every place she visited. She loved watching football and attended every event she could from a dance recital to a football game. She leaves behind a legacy unmatched by any other. She was a mentor to many and greatly respected for her leadership and compassion. She was adored by her family and will live forever among all of us- in our hearts and in our memories. She truly lived the family motto: Que Chula Vida! Aurora is preceded in death by her Parents Mariano Gonzalez, Sr. and Natividad Gonzalez, sisters Nora G. Pompa and Grace Duval; brothers Jesus Chuy Gonzalez, Arturo M. Gonzalez, Noe Gonzalez and Eddie Gonzalez. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 48 years, Jose Luis de la Garza; her children Joey (Donna) de la Garza, Martha (Joey San Miguel) de la Garza, Anna (Bobby) Saenz, Monica (Frank Coronado) de la Garza, and Aurora de la Garza; siblings: Obdelia (Guadalupe) Leal and Mariano (Chris) Gonzalez, Jr; Grandchildren: Gabby, Sophia, Isabella, Noah, Gabriella, Sebastian, Jesse, Jake, Chase, Hannah, Lorenzo, Ivan, Emma, Damian and Aria; and Special daughters sent by angels: Leslie Duval, Lorrie Duval, Michelle Pompa-Fernandez and Santos Ponce; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. The family wishes to thank the many doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and healthcare personnel that helped Our Mother during her battle. The Cameron County Sheriffs department, Constable precinct 2 and the City of Brownsville Police Department. A special thanks to Dr. Asim Zamir, the Benchmark Medical team, Dr. Hussein and our dear friends Edward Bustos, Yvette Martinez and Criselda Mejia. Valley Baptist Medical Center, CEO Leslie Bingham, and Manny Vela. A deep appreciation for our Prayer Warriors: Bishop Daniel Flores, Father Francisco Acosta, Pastor Angie Hamm, Pastor Carlos Navarro, Pastor Angel Gutierrez, Cindy Shears, the Red Mass committee, and the countless friends and family who provided daily prayers and support. Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Brownsville Events Center (1 Events Center Blvd., Brownsville) from 11 am to 7 PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 1 to 5 PM at Brownsville Events Center with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (1200 Lincoln St., Brownsville). Visitation will continue on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10 AM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, funeral mass will be at 1 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with burial to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Flower Shop. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485



