Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Austin Laurence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Austin Landis Laurence


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Austin Landis Laurence Obituary
Los Fresnos - Austin Landis Laurence 26, of Los Fresnos, Texas, loving son, grandson and nephew passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Landis and Karel Anne Laurence; paternal grandmother Janice Laurence Jones; and maternal grandmother Laquetta Sue Hannah. Left to cherish his memory are his aunts and uncles Joy L. and Michael Waller of Brownsville, TX, Wanda and Wyly Harris of Lolita, TX, Bobbie and Joe Kana of Palacios, TX, and numerous loving relatives and extended family. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suicide Prevention Lifeline, The or the . A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 AM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and a reception will follow. Services will conclude at 1 PM. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now