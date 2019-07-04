|
Los Fresnos - Austin Landis Laurence 26, of Los Fresnos, Texas, loving son, grandson and nephew passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Landis and Karel Anne Laurence; paternal grandmother Janice Laurence Jones; and maternal grandmother Laquetta Sue Hannah. Left to cherish his memory are his aunts and uncles Joy L. and Michael Waller of Brownsville, TX, Wanda and Wyly Harris of Lolita, TX, Bobbie and Joe Kana of Palacios, TX, and numerous loving relatives and extended family. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Suicide Prevention Lifeline, The or the . A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10 AM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and a reception will follow. Services will conclude at 1 PM. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 4, 2019