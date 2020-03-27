|
BROWNSVILLE - B. Manuel Silva, Jr. , 39, our beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend to many entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas surrounded by his loving family.
Manuel was a dedicated detention officer with the Cameron County Sheriff's Department for the past 13 years. He was a family man, always putting his family first before himself. His pride and joy were his children, Victoria and Manuel III and his favorite pastime was watching his Dallas Cowboys play football. Manuel will always be remembered for his loving personality.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Virginia Beltran; paternal grandfather, Marcelino B. Silva; his uncle, Manuel Beltran; and by his cousins, Abiel Cavazos, Jr. and Hector Silva, Jr.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Elizabeth Silva; their children, Victoria Silva and Manuel Silva III; his mother, Virginia B. Silva; his father, Manuel Silva, Sr.; his brothers, Michael Anthony Silva (Aissa) and Marcus Anthony Silva; his nieces, Violet Jo Silva and Lily Virginia Silva, and nephew, Michael Silva; and by his paternal grandmother, Esther N. Silva, and paternal grandfather, Antonio Beltran. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and other extended family members.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
