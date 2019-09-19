Home

Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-5511
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Garza Memorial Funeral Home
1025 E Jackson St
Brownsville, TX 78520
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
BARBARA PIZAÑA SIERRA


1936 - 2019
BARBARA PIZAÑA SIERRA Obituary
BARBARA PIZAÑA SIERRA

Barbara Pizaña Sierra, 82, of Brownsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Brownsville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Brownsville.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rafael and Ester Alvear Pizaña; husband, Luis Sierra.

Mrs. Sierra is survived by her siblings, Maria Esther Soto, Josefina Soto, Emma Cantu, Adela Blanco, Rafael Pizaña, Jr., Juanita Garcia, and Ernestina Pizaña.

Visitation will be held from 2 pm - 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm today Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Garza Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Committal will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.

You may send your condolences and or sign the guestbook at garzamemorialfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Garza Memorial Funeral Home, 1025 E. Jackson St. Brownsville, TX. (956) 542-5511.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
