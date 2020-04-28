|
* Barbara R. Granado 87, entered into eternal rest Sunday April 26, 2020 surrounded by her family . Barbara was a member of the Church Bautista West Brownsville, she volunteered at ministries of nursing homes, bread of life, golan, Sunday school, evangelism, and missions. She was a devoted Christian and servant of Jesus Christ whose passion was to win souls for Christ. She is preceded in death by her parents; Arcadio Ramos and Maria Eufemia Jimenez, and husband Apolinar M. Granado. Left to Cherish her memory are her children Maria Isabel (Rogelio Perez) Perez, Jorge A. Granado, Beatriz (Elfego Buenrostro U) Granado. Grandchildren; Bitia Buenrostro G., Eliud Buenrostro G., Valeria Perez, and Ari and Joel Perez, Siblings; Manuela Ramos Jimenez, Margarito Ramos J. and Cesareo Ramos J., multiple nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday April 28, 2020 at 1 pm- 9 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm in Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A chapel Service will be Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 9 am followed by a committal service at Buena Vista Burial Park. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 28, 2020