* Belinda Rodriguez Uresti 52, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas. Belinda R. Uresti was born on December 16, 1967, to George Rodriguez and Hermelinda Aguilera. Belinda was proceed in death by her brother, Rene Rodriguez. Belinda, known by "Bell", is survived by her husband, Robert Uresti and the love of her life, her son Robert Gabriel Uresti. Belinda is survived by her parents George and Hermelinda Rodriguez, her brothers, George Jr., Richard (Karmin), Rudy (Kristal) and Ray Rodriguez. Belinda graduated from Porter High School in 1986 and married two months later to Robert Uresti. Her husband quickly took Belinda and started traveling around our great country of United States for more than 30 years, visiting and learning so many things that our Lord created in our world. Belinda fell in love with her husband students and volunteer to help her husband at El Jardin Elementary School (Cheerleaders), History Clubs at Porter High School, Rivera High School and Lopez High School, in which Belinda would travel and help her husband with the students to enjoy traveling but to learn things that books cannot explain. Belinda Uresti worked for the Brownsville Independent School District for 19 years and retired from the main office as a payroll clerk. Belinda worked at the Alternative School, Faulk Middle School, Vela Middle School, Lopez High School and finally at the Payroll Department. Belinda would go out of her way to help anyone or volunteer to get sponsors to help out schools with donations or supplies for both the students and teachers. Belinda also taught CCD at Holy Family Church for almost 30 years. Her love for the Catholic Church and our Lord was and is in her heart. Belinda also help and volunteer to help veterans at the Valley Coastal VA Clinic in Harlingen, Texas. Belinda was also so proud to be a wife of a Vietnam veteran and helping our local veterans. Belinda was a fighter and loved all her nephews and nieces. A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Holy Family Church at 5 - 7 p.m. , 2405 East Tyler St. On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Holy Mass at Holy Family Church at 2 p.m., with burial at Buena Vista Park Cemetery at 3 p.m. Friends and family members will meet at Holy Family Church for these services for Belinda. Belinda love the color "Purple ", it was her favorite color and was always wearing that pretty color. Belinda loved all her family, parents, brothers, sisters in laws, friends and our Lord. The Rodriguez and Uresti family, Thank You for all your love and support to Belinda and her family.



