|
|
* Beltran Macario Solis 56, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his residence in Brownsville, Texas. He lived his life to the fullest especially during the creation of countless special memories with his children. Left to cherish his memory are his mother: Hilda Solis Gutierrez. His children: Veronica Lee Beltran, Maria Guadalupe Aleman, Macario Beltran Jr., Mario Beltran, and Alaya Sarai Beltran. His grandchildren: Joaquin Mejia Jr., Roberto Carlos Jr., Jeremy Jacob Aleman, Marylee Kailynn Ruiz, Jozaiah Jared Bernal, Fernanda Mariah Beltran, and Valentin Beltran.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Rose Lawn, 4464 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, TX., followed by inurnment on Thursday, April 18th, starting at 11:30 a.m. at Weslaco Cemetery located at 101 S. Illinois Ave, Weslaco, TX.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 17, 2019