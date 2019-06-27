Humble, Texas Benilde Bennie Salazar (Cisneros) 89, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at her home in Humble, Texas. She was 89 years old.



Bennie was born in Brownsville, Texas and graduated from Brownsville High School in 1948. She met Abel in Monterrey, Mexico in 1957 and they were married in Brownsville on August 2, 1959. Pan Am transferred Abel to Miami and they settled in Hialeah, Florida where they raised their children. Bennie worked for many years at Immaculate Conception Catholic School. Another transfer moved the family to Humble, Texas in 1977, where they lived happily for 42 years.



Bennie's life was filled with love and happiness. She treasured every moment spent with her family and friends. She loved traveling, family events, cooking, camping, and spending time at the lake. All of these moments are captured in the thousands of pictures she has taken over the years. Bennie will be remembered for her caring heart and warm embraces for everyone. She was a member of St James Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America.



Bennie is preceded in rest by her parents, Jose Maria and Margarita Cisneros; her aunt, Gregoria "Pura" Hinojosa; her brothers, Edmundo, Oscar, and Jose Cisneros; her sisters Margarita "Maggie" Montalvo, and Emma Fangmann.



She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Cesareo "Abel" Salazar; her children, Robert (Cristina) Salazar, David (Diane) Salazar and Sylvia (David) New; her grandchildren, Daniel Salazar and Steven, Ryan, Alisha and Siera Salazar and David Jr. and Alex New; her sister Hortencia "Tencha" Tijerina; and her many nieces and nephews and extended family members. Published in Brownsville Herald on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary