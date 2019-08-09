|
|
Brownsville Benita Lozano Lopez 95, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Benita was preceded in death by her husband, Raul Garza Lopez; her parents, Julia and Andres Lozano and 15 siblings.
Benita is survived by her children: Raul L. (Georgina) Lopez, Alma Lopez Treviño, Jose Manuel "Joe" (Fiancee Sandra Vallejo), Lorenzo, Saul, and Ernesto (Rosemary) Lopez; 23 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter and 1 great-great-grandson along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
The visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. and continue through 9:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service scheduled for 6:00 p.m. followed by the recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, in the East Chapel at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. The funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Our Heavenly Father Catholic Church in Olmito, Texas. Committal services will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Family members are honored to be serving as her pallbearers.
Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, sign the guestbook, and leave condolence messages for Benita's family at www.darlingmouser.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, Texas 78520 and 956-546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 9, 2019