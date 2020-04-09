Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
945 Palm Blvd.
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 546-7111
Resources
More Obituaries for Benito Mireles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benito Mireles


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benito Mireles Obituary
BROWNSVILLE- Benito Mireles , 82, of Brownsville, entered into eternal rest at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Mr. Mireles worked for Brown & Root for 24 years and for Trico for 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Mireles; his son, Benito Mireles, Jr.; and by 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

Left to eternally treasure their memories of him are his daughters, Rosie Mireles and Leticia Mireles; his son, Eduardo (Susan) Mireles; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and by a sister, Graciela Castillo.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, (956) 546-7111. Family and friends are invited to view and sign Mr. Mireles' guestbook and send condolences to his family at www.darlingmouser.com.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benito's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home
Download Now