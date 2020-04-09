|
BROWNSVILLE- Benito Mireles , 82, of Brownsville, entered into eternal rest at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Mr. Mireles worked for Brown & Root for 24 years and for Trico for 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Mireles; his son, Benito Mireles, Jr.; and by 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Left to eternally treasure their memories of him are his daughters, Rosie Mireles and Leticia Mireles; his son, Eduardo (Susan) Mireles; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and by a sister, Graciela Castillo.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, (956) 546-7111. Family and friends are invited to view and sign Mr. Mireles' guestbook and send condolences to his family at www.darlingmouser.com.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 9, 2020