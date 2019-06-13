BROWNSVILLE Barron Bertha Lopez 93, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt entered into the glory of her eternal life on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Fox Hollow Post Acute surrounded by her loving family.



Bertha was born on November 4, 1925 to Luis G. Barron and Angelita L. Barron. She attended local schools, graduating in 1944. She married Francisco M. Lopez, Jr. on June 3, 1946 and had seven children. Bertha was a woman of great faith and instilled that in her children. "Leave it in God's hands" she would say. "God will help us if we ask," living by that belief until her last day. She was the office manager for her brother's orthodontics practice for 35 years. Bertha loved to bake and cook for her family and was the happiest during family BBQ and holiday gatherings. She loved watching the Dallas Cowboys games.



Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of forty-two years, Francisco M. Lopez, Jr.; her brothers Louis, Richard, Daniel, Dr. Ramiro Barron, and Robert; and by her sister, Alicia B. Perez.



Left behind to cherish her memory and legacy are her children Ernesto B. (Irene) Lopez of Brownsville, Francisco X. (Anna) Lopez of Los Fresnos, Jesus (Lidia) Lopez of Austin, Hilda (Ross) Christensen of Midland, Dr. Christina L. (George) Saavedra of San Antonio, Graciela (Pablo) Villarreal, and Yvonne "Bonnie" (Raul) Saavedra both of Brownsville; siblings Alfredo Barron and Lucy Carmona, both of Brownsville; her seventeen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren who were the love of her life.



Visiting Hours will be held tomorrow, Friday, June 14, 2019 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with a recitation of the holy rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.



Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 2800 Rockwell Drive. Committal services are to follow immediately at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, 4464 Old Port Isabel Road.



Serving as pallbearers will be her sons Ernesto, Frank, and Jesse Lopez and George Saavedra, Pablo Villarreal, and Raul Saavedra. Honorary pallbearers will be Krystle Saavedra and Raul (RJ) Saavedra, Jr.



Special thanks to the staff at Fox Hollow Post Acute, especially the 200 wing nurses and CNAs, Safe Haven Hospice, Dr. Juan Martinez, and especially to her caregiver, Mary, who was by her side until the end. Also, thank you to the Eucharistic ministers from St. Luke Catholic Church for their visits to offer prayer and communion.



Memories of Bertha may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.



Published in Brownsville Herald on June 13, 2019