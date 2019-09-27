|
|
Los Fresnos - Bertha Torres (Ozuna) 76, Los Fresnos, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her son Guilibaldo "Gilly" Torres Jr.; daughter Nereida Torres; parents Modesto Ozuna and Paula Gonzalez de Ozuna; and her 3 siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her children Maria Ludivina (Mauro) Rivera, Linda (Guadalupe) Ortiz, Bertha (Richard) Pitoniak, Norma (Jorge) Mata, Rigoberto Torres, and Marissa Yvette Torres; 18 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved to spend time with her family and playing bingo, chalupa, maquinitas and sewing. Visitation will be held today, Friday, September 27, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 AM at Saint Cecilia Catholic Church with burial to follow at Los Cuates Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ramon, Adrian, Robert, Jorge, Jaime and Mark. Honorary pallbearers will be Gilibaldo Torres Sr., Mauro Rivera, Guadalupe Ortiz, Richard Pitoniak Jorge Mata and Joshua E. Castillo. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory-Flower Shop. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, Texas. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sept. 27, 2019