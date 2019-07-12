|
Brownsville - Bertha Villarreal 92, of Brownsville, TX, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest July 09, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Amealco, Queretaro, Mexico on December 31, 1926. She is preceded in death by her parents Maria del Pilar Rodriguez and Enrique Villarreal; her husband Luis Hernandez San Martin; siblings Rebecca Villarreal and Carlos Villarreal Rodriguez. Left to cherish her memory are her children Ana Bertha De Jesus Hernandez Villarreal, Luis Enrique (Ana Lilia) Hernandez, Maria de los Angeles Hernandez Villarreal, Miguel Angel (Ingerid Gudrun) Hernandez Villarreal, Alejandro (Ariadna) Hernandez Villarreal, siblings Enrique Villarreal, Roberto Villarreal, Carolina Villarreal, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was very involved in church activities and acquired a Doctorate in Education. One of her favorite hobbies was traveling. She enjoyed eating fish. She acquired the nickname back in Mexico of "La Tia Marco Polo". A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral Services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd. (956) 350-8485.
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 12, 2019