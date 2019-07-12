Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
(956) 350-8485
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Villarreal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Villarreal


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Villarreal Obituary
Brownsville - Bertha Villarreal 92, of Brownsville, TX, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest July 09, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Amealco, Queretaro, Mexico on December 31, 1926. She is preceded in death by her parents Maria del Pilar Rodriguez and Enrique Villarreal; her husband Luis Hernandez San Martin; siblings Rebecca Villarreal and Carlos Villarreal Rodriguez. Left to cherish her memory are her children Ana Bertha De Jesus Hernandez Villarreal, Luis Enrique (Ana Lilia) Hernandez, Maria de los Angeles Hernandez Villarreal, Miguel Angel (Ingerid Gudrun) Hernandez Villarreal, Alejandro (Ariadna) Hernandez Villarreal, siblings Enrique Villarreal, Roberto Villarreal, Carolina Villarreal, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was very involved in church activities and acquired a Doctorate in Education. One of her favorite hobbies was traveling. She enjoyed eating fish. She acquired the nickname back in Mexico of "La Tia Marco Polo". A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral Services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd. (956) 350-8485.
Published in Brownsville Herald on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now