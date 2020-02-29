|
Brownsville- Betty Caputo Keene 83, was born to Joseph Caputo and Lena Apa in Detroit, Michigan. She was born and raised in a traditional Italian heritage. She went to college for teaching and taught in special education. She came from Indiana from 1988 with her husband Doug Keene; was a sales leader for Stanley Home Products and then became a Weight Watcher leader, retiring at age eighty. Her many hobbies and enjoyment in life was making beautiful and intricate cross-stitch pictures, angel sculpture and pictures, enjoyed square dancing, decorating her home, and loved to entertain and have parties. She was known as the "Hat Lady". Betty was a devout Catholic. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded by her husband Doug Keene and her sister Anna Milleron and is survived by her loving son Ronald De Loose and step-daughters Diana Christie and Deborah Keene. Also, to treasure many memories are Betty's sisters; Eleanor Wymer, Molly Herzberg and extended family members.
There will be a memorial mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, located at 1055 Military Hwy in Brownsville, TX 78520 scheduled at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 and
a Celebration of LIfe at The River Bend Resort Club House, located at 4541 US-281 in Brownsville, TX on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 12 noon. Betty's final resting place will be at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery in San Antonio, TX with Doug, as an inurnment on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Treviño Funeral Home and Cremations, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 29, 2020