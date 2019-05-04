* Bill S. Miller 93, entered to eternal rest on April 30,2019. He was proceeded in death by his parents George and Tracy Miller; his sons Anthony T. Miller, and Timothy Patrick Miller. Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 44 years Victoria A. Miller, his daughter Martina Villarreal, his son George Miller. 1 sister; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. He was very kind, loving and generous to everyone. He was a devoted catholic and very patriotic. Mr. Miller served as a PFC during World War ll in the army, he was a shooter with a iron sight rifle. He was a recipient of 2 purple heart metals. We want to thank Dr.Gumbel and Dr.Habet for their professionalism. A very special thanks to the VA healthcare center, Kindred hospice, Javier(RN) for their love and care. We would also like to thank his caregivers Gracie Davila, Yolanda Paz, and Olivia Chapa. We appreciate all their love and considerations from all of his friends.



Visitation will be held Sunday May 05,2019 from 12pm-10pm with a rosary at 7pm in Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. A mass will be Monday May 06,2019 at 10:30am in Mary Mother of the Church, with a comitial service at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetary.