Blanca Lilia Martinez Lopez


1954 - 2020
Blanca Lilia Martinez Lopez Obituary
* Blanca Lilia Martinez Lopez 65, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Calhoun County.

Blanca is preceded in death by her father Manuel Martinez, mother Minerva Flores, and Cesar Martinez Jr.

Left to cherish her memory is her son Luis (Alma) Lopez Jr., daughter Cynthia (Ernie) Rodriguez, brother Cesar (Cecilia) Martinez, brother Manuel Angel (Amparo) Martinez, sister Maria G. Lugo, brother Luis Miguel (Maria de Jesus) Martinez, grandson Luis Lopez III, granddaughter Tiffany Amberly (Richard) Lopez, great-grandson Richard Lerma Jr., and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Serving as pallbearers are Aaron Martinez, Richard Allen Lerma, Sergio Martinez, Jose Cesar Lugo, Diego Adame, Jesus Alvarez, and Luis Lopez III. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Lerma Jr. and Cesar Javier Lugo.

Visitation will begin Monday, February 24, 2020 from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
