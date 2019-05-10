Brandon Norel Arevalo, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age two.



Brandon was born to Norel Arevalo and Gladis Garcia in Brownsville, Texas. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.



He survived by his loving parents; his siblings Erick Ramon Servin, Taylor Servin and Angela Jazmine Arevalo. Also, to treasure many memories are his maternal and paternal grandparents and extended family members.



Visitation was held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, with a prayer service held at 7:00 p.m. in the South Chapel of Trevino Funeral Home. A chapel service is scheduled at 2 p.m. today Friday, May 10, 2019. Rite of committal will follow at Guillen Community Cemetery.



Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook, and leave a condolence message for Brandon's family at www.trevinofuneral.com.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home and Cremations, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583. Published in Brownsville Herald on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary