Brownsville Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 542-2583
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
South Chapel of Trevino Funeral Home
1355 Old Port Isabel Rd
Brownsville, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRANDON AREVALO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRANDON NOREL AREVALO


2017 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
BRANDON NOREL AREVALO Obituary
Brandon Norel Arevalo, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age two.

Brandon was born to Norel Arevalo and Gladis Garcia in Brownsville, Texas. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

He survived by his loving parents; his siblings Erick Ramon Servin, Taylor Servin and Angela Jazmine Arevalo. Also, to treasure many memories are his maternal and paternal grandparents and extended family members.

Visitation was held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, with a prayer service held at 7:00 p.m. in the South Chapel of Trevino Funeral Home. A chapel service is scheduled at 2 p.m. today Friday, May 10, 2019. Rite of committal will follow at Guillen Community Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to view the obituary, video tribute, sign the guestbook, and leave a condolence message for Brandon's family at www.trevinofuneral.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home and Cremations, 1355 Old Port Isabel Rd., Brownsville, Texas 78521 and 956-542-2583.
Published in Brownsville Herald on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Trevino Funeral Home - Old Port Isabel
Download Now