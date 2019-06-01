|
|
Brownsville - Brunilda Calvillo (Buentello) 87, of Brownsville, Texas, devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest on May 30, 2019 at Spanish Meadows surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas on October 18, 1931. She is preceded in death by her parents Alberto Buentello and Aminta Varela; her first husband Adolfo Zorrilla Ledezma, second husband Manuel Calvillo III; and her siblings Alberto Luis, Renato, Antonio, Edmundo, and Manuel Buentello. Left to cherish her memory are her children Maria Guadalupe, Jose Antonio, Maria de Lourdes, Adolfo Zorrilla and Manuel Calvillo; sister Maria B. Valdez. Memorial mass will be today, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, Texas. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on June 1, 2019