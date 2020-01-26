Home

Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Candelario Contreras


1948 - 2020
Candelario Contreras Obituary
* Candelario Contreras 71, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and pet, Jimmy. We will miss you Captain Candelario. He will always be anchored in our hearts.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Margarita Contreras, Daughter Maria Ramirez, daughter Alma Burgos, daughter Coral Contreras, daughter Crystal Contreras, daughter Corina Contreras, daughter Cande Contreras, son Joseph Contreras, grandson Benjamin Candelario Contreras, grandson Victor Contreras, grandson Nickolas Contreras, grandson Fox Correa, granddaughter Catia Cande Contreras, granddaughter Khaila Contreras, grandson Andrew Burgos, granddaughter Mia Burgos, granddaughter Chelsea Burgos, granddaughter Lune Barajas, granddaughter Sol Barajas, and granddaughter Star Barajas.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX.956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
