|
|
* Armando Martinez Carlos De La Fuente 69, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas.
The man who loves us. Betty thanks for the maximum love. Thank you for your attention and good will.
Carlos is preceded in death by his father Ramiro Martinez Gonzalez, mother Juanita de La Fuente de Martinez, and sister Maria Martinez de La Fuente.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Ana Bertha Martinez, brother Rodrigo Martinez de La Fuente, son Carlos Armando Martinez Jr., son Juan Martinez, daughter Charys Martinez, daughter Yadira Martinez de Ramirez, son Ramiro Martinez, daughter Maleny Martinez de Morales, grandchildren: Melanie, Madelyn, Tomas IV, Irlanda, Ramiro Jr., Stephanie, Liam, Jonathan, Itzel, Carlos Arturo, Natalia, Valeria, Juan Fernando, Laura Daniel, Juan Arturo, Romar, Jema, Domenica, Lesly, Kenya, Carlos Armando III, great-grandchildren: Vivian, Jaden, John, Levi, Alex, Caeli, Samantha, Adrian, and Italia.
Serving as pallbearers are Omar Cuellar, Jonathan Ulyses, Tomas Ramirez, Angel Andrade, Ricardo Martinez, and Raul Martinez. Honorary pallbearers are Rodrigo Martinez, Guadalupe H. Cuellar, and Jose Manuel Latigo.
Visitation will begin Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 11:30 am with a rosary at 7:00 pm with a continue visitation on Friday, February 14, 2020 until 1:30 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted tot he care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 13, 2020