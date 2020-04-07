Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos Barrientos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos Barrientos


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlos Barrientos Obituary
* Carlos Barrientos 62, of Brownsville, Texas died peacefully on March 29, 2020, at Valley Regional Hospital. At the time of his passing Carlos was surrounded by his family. Mr. Barrientos was born August 4, 1957, in Brownsville, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. Luis Barrientos.

He was preceded in death by his father Luis Barrientos and his brother Jose Manuel Barrientos.

He is survived by his mother, Maria Antonia Guajardo-Barrientos of Brownsville Texas; brothers, sisters and their spouses, Irma and Mark Carmona (Brownsville), Veronica and Ricardo Castillo (Brownsville), Juan Luis and Juanita Barrientos (Brownsville) and Maria Elena and David Villegas (Houston). He is also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

The Family would like to thank all of the wonderful human beings who helped care for Carlos throughout his life time.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 07, 2020 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Graveside Service will be held at Buena Vista Burial Park at 2:00 pm. Due to the Covid-19 Crisis, funeral services will be held in a private manner.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -