* Carlos Barrientos 62, of Brownsville, Texas died peacefully on March 29, 2020, at Valley Regional Hospital. At the time of his passing Carlos was surrounded by his family. Mr. Barrientos was born August 4, 1957, in Brownsville, Texas to Mr. and Mrs. Luis Barrientos.
He was preceded in death by his father Luis Barrientos and his brother Jose Manuel Barrientos.
He is survived by his mother, Maria Antonia Guajardo-Barrientos of Brownsville Texas; brothers, sisters and their spouses, Irma and Mark Carmona (Brownsville), Veronica and Ricardo Castillo (Brownsville), Juan Luis and Juanita Barrientos (Brownsville) and Maria Elena and David Villegas (Houston). He is also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
The Family would like to thank all of the wonderful human beings who helped care for Carlos throughout his life time.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 07, 2020 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Graveside Service will be held at Buena Vista Burial Park at 2:00 pm. Due to the Covid-19 Crisis, funeral services will be held in a private manner.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 7, 2020