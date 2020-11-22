Brownsville Carlos Doria 71, passed away on November 16, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Andres and Alicia Enriqueta Doria; brothers, Guillermo Doria, Rolando Doria, Andres Doria Jr.; and sister, Lupita Doria. He is survived by his wife, Graciela G. Doria; sons, Daniel Doria and Carlos Doria Jr.; daughters, Carla Doria and Karina Doria Barrera; brothers, Rosbel Doria and Richard Doria; sisters, Irma G. Todd and Norma Doria; and six grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm with a rosary at 5:00 pm on November 23, 2020 at the Delta Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 9:00 am on November 23, 2020 at Delta. Burial will follow at Buena Vista Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Delta Funeral Directors, family owned and operated, 956-542-2222.



