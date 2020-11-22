1/1
Carlos Doria
Brownsville Carlos Doria 71, passed away on November 16, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Andres and Alicia Enriqueta Doria; brothers, Guillermo Doria, Rolando Doria, Andres Doria Jr.; and sister, Lupita Doria. He is survived by his wife, Graciela G. Doria; sons, Daniel Doria and Carlos Doria Jr.; daughters, Carla Doria and Karina Doria Barrera; brothers, Rosbel Doria and Richard Doria; sisters, Irma G. Todd and Norma Doria; and six grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm with a rosary at 5:00 pm on November 23, 2020 at the Delta Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 9:00 am on November 23, 2020 at Delta. Burial will follow at Buena Vista Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Delta Funeral Directors, family owned and operated, 956-542-2222.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Delta Funeral Directors
1300 E Harrison St
Brownsville, TX 78520
(956) 542-2222
