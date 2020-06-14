Carmen Diaz
1924 - 2020
Brownsville - Carmen Diaz 96, of Brownsville, Texas devoted mother and grandmother entered into eternal rest at her residence on Friday, June 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in San Luis, Potosi, Mexico. She is preceded in death by Manuel Diaz. Left to cherish her memory is her son Jose Rocha and grandchildren. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
657 Springmart Boulevard
Brownsville, TX 78526
956-350-8485
