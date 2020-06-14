Brownsville - Carmen Diaz 96, of Brownsville, Texas devoted mother and grandmother entered into eternal rest at her residence on Friday, June 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in San Luis, Potosi, Mexico. She is preceded in death by Manuel Diaz. Left to cherish her memory is her son Jose Rocha and grandchildren. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



