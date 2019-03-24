|
Brownsville - Carmen Galvan-Pumarejo de Cisneros devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico on April 29, 1932. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eduardo J. Cisneros, her parents, Dr. Jouquin Galvan de la Garza and Carmen Pumarejo Galvan- Rendon; brothers Mario Rendon Pumarejo, Joaquin Galvan Pumarejo. Left to cherish her memory are her children, LTC RET. Guillermo (Tamae) Cisneros, Eduardo (Patricia) Cisneros, Leticia Cisneros and Adriana Wring; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Dr. Luis Rendon Pumajero, Rosa Adela Garza, Dr. Servando Galvan Garcia, Beatriz, Matilde, Zaida, Diana and Lucia Galvan Garcia. Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4 P.M. to 9 P.M. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mary Mother of the Church at 10 A.M. in Brownsville, Texas. Cremation will follow as per her wishes.Funeral service is under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory-Flower Shop. 657 Springmart Blvd. Brownsville, Texas. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 24, 2019