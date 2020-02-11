Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen S. Garza


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen S. Garza Obituary
Port Isabel, TX Carmen S. Garza 85, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifetime resident of Port Isabel and member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Carmen enjoyed gardening, taking care of her plants, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Juan R. "La Guera" Garza; parents, Martin and Maria Luisa Sariñana; two sisters, Graciela Gonzalez and Juana Alcocer; and one grandson, Carlo Garza.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Irma (Joe) Solis of Sebastian, TX, Maria Teresa (Benito III) Ochoa, Diego Garza, Abraham (Dominga) Garza, all of Port Isabel, TX, Victor (Rosario) Garza of Brownsville, TX, Romulo "Lito" (Esmeralda) Garza of Austin, TX, Carmen (Norberto) Floriano of Lafayette, LA, Mark (Elida) Garza of Laguna Vista, TX, and Marisa Garza of Port Isabel, TX; 24 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Federico Fierro and Jaime Sariñana.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas and will continue from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 705 S. Longoria St., Port Isabel, Texas.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Isabel, Texas and cremation will follow in accordance to her wishes.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Juan Diego Garza Jr., Victor Hugo Garza, Charles Solis, Honorable Judge Benito Ochoa IV, Mark A. Garza Jr., Luis Martinez, Emmanuel Garza, and Brandon Solis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made in memory of Carmen S. Garza to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 705 S. Longoria St., Port Isabel, Texas 78578.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to family of Carmen Garza at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -