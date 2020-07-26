1/1
Carmen Sanchez Bush
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
* Carmen Sanchez Bush 67, passed away on July 19, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Adler H. Bush; two sons: Melvin (Tina) Bush and Julius Bush; her granddaughter Alejandra Lumena Bush; Three sisters: Blanca Sanchez Hernandez, Olga Sanchez, Rosalva Sanchez Nieto; three brothers: Julio Sanchez, Jr., Sergio Sanchez, Rolando Sanchez; multiple nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her parents Irma and Julio Sanchez.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4 pm to 10 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
