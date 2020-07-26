* Carmen Sanchez Bush 67, passed away on July 19, 2020.



She is survived by her husband Adler H. Bush; two sons: Melvin (Tina) Bush and Julius Bush; her granddaughter Alejandra Lumena Bush; Three sisters: Blanca Sanchez Hernandez, Olga Sanchez, Rosalva Sanchez Nieto; three brothers: Julio Sanchez, Jr., Sergio Sanchez, Rolando Sanchez; multiple nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.



She was preceded in death by her parents Irma and Julio Sanchez.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 4 pm to 10 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Rose Lawn.



