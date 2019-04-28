Brownsville, TX Carol Elena Cepeda 54, Carol Elena Cepeda beloved Daughter to Mrs. Hilda Quiros, Sister to Tomas and Jon Carlo, and Aunt-Godmother to Jonah Alan and Maria Elena, was called to Heaven on Friday, the 26th of April 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends.



Carol was a cherished counselor at Besterio Middle School and worked for BISD many years, where she impacted the lives of many students.



Visitation will begin Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, 705 S. Longoria St., Port Isabel, Texas.



A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to the family of Carol Elena Cepeda at: www.thomaegarza.com.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331. Published in Brownsville Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary