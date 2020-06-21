Brownsville, Tx.- Carol Jane Collinsworth (Breen) , loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, and friend entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, the 16th of June 2020 at the age of seventy-four.
Carol Jane was born in Mexico City, Mexico in 1946 to her parents, Jerome Phillip and Jane Turner Breen. She was extremely proud of her Mexican heritage, and she later obtained dual United States and Mexico citizenships. Carol met the love of her life, Larry, while attending school at Texas A&I University, Kingsville, and married in the late summer of 1967. She later completed her education at The University of Texas at Brownsville, where she earned her Master's Degree in Business Administration and taught as an accounting professor. Carol was also a certified public accountant, who was very charitable, giving, and often provided free tax services. One of her favorite hobbies was collecting Mexican coins, traveling, and spending time with her family, whom she loved dearly. She also spent countless hours volunteering and was a member of the Church of the Advent, Episcopal Altar Guild of Brownsville, Texas. Carol had a very sociable personality and will be missed by all of those fortunate enough to have known her.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome Phillip and Jane Turner Breen.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her loving and devoted husband of fifty-four years, Larry Collinsworth; their children, daughter, Patricia Collinsworth and son, Jerry Collinsworth (Jessica); grandchildren Charlotte, Cole, Leah, and Luke; her brother, Jerome Breen, Jr., and her sister, Judith Breen Arrington.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memories of Carol may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.
Personalized funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home at 945 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville, Texas 78520, (956) 546-7111.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.