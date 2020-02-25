Home

Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
(956) 541-5400
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista
125 Mcdavitt Blvd
Brownsville, TX 78521
Committal
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Buena Vista Burial Park
Carolina Ramirez Cortez


1947 - 2020
Carolina Ramirez Cortez Obituary
* Carolina Ramirez Cortez 73, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas. Born in Mercedes, Texas on January 17, 1947 to Luis and Felipa Ramirez. She grew up and attended schools in Port Isabel, Texas. On February 10, 1968, she married Alfredo Lopez Cortez and together raised a family of four sons.

Carolina is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Jose and Roberto Ramirez and a sister, Minerva Figueroa.

She is survived by her husband Alfredo and their sons: Jorge, Javier (Romelia), Jaime (Chelsea), and Joel Cortez. Three grandsons: Diego, Oziel, and Ryan Cortez, and a granddaughter, Raquel Cortez. She is also survived by siblings: Juan and Efrain Ramirez and Elvia Anderson.

Serving as pallbearers will be Javier Cortez, Jaime Cortez, Joel Cortez, Arturo Cortez, Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez, and Carlos Ruiz.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Chapel Service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm followed by a committal service at 3:00 pm at Buena Vista Burial Park.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
