|
|
* Castulo Rios 89, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Brownsville, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents Timoteo Rios Garcia, Filomena Benitez Cantu, son Jose Castulo Rios, brother Jesus Rios and sister Maria Garza.
Left to cherish her memory is his wife Elia Rios married 67 years, daughter Martha Martinez (Samuel Martinez), son Jaime Rios (Maria Luisa Rios), and daughter Elia Saldivar (James Saldivar), grandchildren: Vanessa Marie Kercher (Kyle Kercher), Sammy Martinez, Maggie Fernanadez (Ernestro Fernandez), Jaime Rios Jr., Alex Saldivar, also survived by 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Serving as pallbearers are Jaime Rios, Jaime Rios Jr., Samuel Martinez, Sammy Martinez, James Saldivar, Alex Saldivar, and Kyle Kercher.
Visitation will begin Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church followed by a committal service to Buena Vista Burial Park.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400 Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Jan. 22, 2020