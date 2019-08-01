Home

More Obituaries for Cecilia Arzola
Cecilia Arzola


1943 - 2019
Cecilia Arzola Obituary
Brownsville - Cecilia Arzola 75, of Brownsville, Texas passed away on July 29, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville. She was born on October 21, 1943 to Aurelio and Concepcion Arzola. She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Clementina, Joaquin, and Adalberto Arzola. Left to cherish her memory are her brothers Aurelio and Jesus Arzola. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, 1 great grandnephew and 1 great grandniece. Visitation will be held today, Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 1 to 9 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10 AM at Saint Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. 657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, Texas. (956) 350-8485
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
