BROWNSVILLE Celeste Cantu 25, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Harlingen Medical Center surrounded by family.



Celeste was a loving mother and had just completed her education in the medical field. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed playing the guitar, spending time with family, listening to music, fast cars, and was an avid animal lover. Celeste was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by all those fortunate enough to have known her.



Preceding Celeste in death is her paternal grandfather, Felipe Cantu, Jr.; and her aunt, Gracie Cantu Ledezma.



Surviving Celeste is her common-law husband of 6 years, Jesse Pool; daughter, Zoey Pool; parents, Felipe Cantu and Sandra Luz Cantu; siblings, Jose Ricardo Soriano and Felipe Andres Cantu; paternal grandmother, Maria H. Cantu and maternal grandmother, Paulina Ramos; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and her canine companion, Hendrix.



Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 and on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the recitation of the holy rosary scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening in the East Chapel at Darling-Mouser Funeral Home. The Funeral Service is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Committal services will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens.



Darling-Mouser Funeral Home, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, TX 78520, (956) 546-7111. Published in Brownsville Herald on May 19, 2019