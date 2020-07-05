Brownsville, TX A. Charles Morgenroth 82, Charles A. Morgenroth of Brownsville, TX, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27th at the age of 82. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 21, 1937 to the late Charles G. and Marie A. Morgenroth. He and his family moved to Gary, IN and relocated to Brownsville, TX in 1965.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law Donald and Adoree Morgenroth, sister-in-law Geraldine Morgenroth, his nephew's wife, (Bob) Bernice Morgenroth, his nephew Craig Morgenroth and his great-nephew Craig Bukur.



Charles is survived by his brother, William Morgenroth of Brownsville TX, his nephews Bob Morgenroth, Don (Sandy) Morgenroth, Lee Morgenroth, and nieces Jacqueline (Gene) Johnson, Janet (Steve) Herbert, Marilyn (Bill) O'Brien, Lori (Mark) Brant, Lynn (Tony) Bukur, many great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great nieces and great-great nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store