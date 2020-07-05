1/1
Charles A. Morgenroth
1937 - 2020
Brownsville, TX A. Charles Morgenroth 82, Charles A. Morgenroth of Brownsville, TX, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27th at the age of 82. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 21, 1937 to the late Charles G. and Marie A. Morgenroth. He and his family moved to Gary, IN and relocated to Brownsville, TX in 1965.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law Donald and Adoree Morgenroth, sister-in-law Geraldine Morgenroth, his nephew's wife, (Bob) Bernice Morgenroth, his nephew Craig Morgenroth and his great-nephew Craig Bukur.

Charles is survived by his brother, William Morgenroth of Brownsville TX, his nephews Bob Morgenroth, Don (Sandy) Morgenroth, Lee Morgenroth, and nieces Jacqueline (Gene) Johnson, Janet (Steve) Herbert, Marilyn (Bill) O'Brien, Lori (Mark) Brant, Lynn (Tony) Bukur, many great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great nieces and great-great nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, TX.

Published in Brownsville Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
9567975614
