SAN ANTONIO C. Charles "Charlie" Espinoza entered into eternal rest on Friday, the 17th of May 2019 at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by family at the age of thirty-four. He was born to his parents, Enrique Espinoza, Jr. and Yolanda Nunez on the 27th of September 1984 in Brownsville, Texas.



A free spirit, Charlie enjoyed listening to rap music and was a comedian of sorts, always the life of the party, but most importantly cherished the moments he spent with his family. A true, die-hard Texan, his favorite sports teams were the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Cowboys. He had a big heart and a sweet tooth. His love for sports cars alike was well-known; he drove the Valley's first Louis Vuitton wrapped Lamborghini. Charlie was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by all those fortunate enough to have known him.



Preceding Charles in death is his grandmother, Lenora Turbeville, and paternal grandfather, Enrique Espinoza, Sr.



Left behind to cherish the everlasting memories of Charlie are his children whom he adored dearly Dominic, Cassandra, Patrick, and Alyssa Espinoza; parents, Yolanda and William Turbeville, Jr., and Enrique Espinoza, Jr.; siblings Joe Nunez, Vanessa Espinoza, Morgan, William III, and Ryan Turbeville; grandparents Jose and Dina Nunez, William Turbeville, Sr., and Amelia Espinoza; and his canine companions Rocky, Meatball, and Trappy. He is also survived by numerous extended family members and a host of many friends.



Visiting hours begin on Wednesday, the 22nd of May 2019, beginning at four o'clock in the afternoon and concluding at nine o'clock at night, with a prayer service to begin at six o'clock Wednesday evening within the East Chapel of Darling-Mouser Funeral Home.



Visiting hours will resume at nine o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 23rd of May 2019. A chapel service will commence at two o'clock in the afternoon. Interment will then follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens at 4464 Old Port Isabel Road, Brownsville, Texas 78526.



A special thank you to all of his friends, family, and the entire community for their support and to the UT Burn Unit Galveston and University Hospital of San Antonio for the care they provided for Charles.



Memories of Charlie may be shared at www.darlingmouser.com.



Published in Brownsville Herald on May 21, 2019