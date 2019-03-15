FOUNTAIN RAY



Charles Fountain Ray passed away in Brownsville, Texas on March 13, 2019 at the age of 91 years.



Born in Alexandria, Louisiana on the 13th day of May, 1927, his family moved to the Southmost Plantation near Brownsville in 1930, and he resided in the Brownsville area throughout his life.



Fount married the former Dorothy Ann Ransome in 1949 and she predeceased him in 2010.



He was also preceded in death by his parents, Silas D. Ray and Frances H. Ray.



Surviving are his three sons: Charles F. "Sandy" Ray, Jr. (Karen), Marshall R. Ray (Mary Lou) and Terry A. Ray (Laurie), all of Brownsville, his seven grandchildren: Jessica Lynn Cuevas (Jason), Bryan (Lisa), of Corpus Christi, Siobhan, Jeffrey (Elise), Johanna, Leslie and Jordan Ray, and two great grandchildren, Anneliese Cuevas, of Brownsville and Colton Ray, of Corpus Christi.



Fount was a l943 graduate of St. Joseph Academy, a 1946 graduate of the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas and a 1952 graduate of the University of Texas Law School. He practiced law in Brownsville for over fifty years working as an Assistant District Attorney at the beginning of his practice. He served as President of the Cameron Country Bar Association and was a co-founder, with Rufus G. Ransome, his father-in-law, of the Brownsville law firm of Ransome and Ray, P. C.



For over thirty-two years he served on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Brownsville, through its evolutions of ownership, ultimately becoming its senior director based upon his years of service. For many years he acted as its General Counsel and was one of the founders of its Trust Department. For a period of twelve years he also served as Director of the Brownsville Savings and Loan Association.



He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing as well as camping on the area beaches. During his younger years he and Ann enjoyed vacation travel throughout Mexico, Central and South America. They later enjoyed many years of travel throughout the country by motorhome.



Active in the community throughout his life he served as President of many local organizations including the Cameron County Bar Association, the Lower Rio Grande Valley A & M Club, the Brownsville Rotary Club (a member since 1957 and recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow), the Rio Grande Valley Shrine Club and the Tip-O-Tex R V Club. He was active for years in Charro Days serving variously as Carnival Chairman, Parade Marshall and as President for its 25th Anniversary in l962. He served as Trustee of Texas Southmost College for a period of seventeen years. He was a thirty-second degree Scottish Rite mason and a lifetime member of the Church of the Advent, Episcopal, in Brownsville.



Viewing will be had at Darling Mouser, 945 Palm Blvd., Brownsville, TX 78520 on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of the Advent, Episcopal, in Brownsville.



Serving as his pallbearers will be: Bryan Ray, Jeff Ray, Jordan Ray, Jason Cuevas, Carlos Barrera, Ivan Welker, Wesley Reed, and Danny Loff. Named as honorary pallbearers are: Rufus G. Ransome, Jr., Lee Hyde, Sam Pate, Jimmy Buckingham, Jr., Tom J. Fitzsimmons, Bill Wolfe and Jim Tipton, the members of the Brownsville Rotary Club and the Vermillion's Friday Men's Group.



Memorial donations may be sent to: Gladys Porter Zoo, 500 Ringgold Street, the Episcopal Day School, 34 North Coria, both of Brownsville, Texas 78520, or to the Costumes of the Americas Museum, P. O. Box 3790, Brownsville, Texas 78523.