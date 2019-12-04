|
San Antonio Ciro Valent Sumaya 78,
Ciro Valent Sumaya M.D., M.P.H.T.M., age 78 entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior on December 1, 2019. Born the son of Jorge Sumaya Longoria and Irene Valent Sumaya from Brownsville, Texas. Ciro was a direct descendant of the pioneer land grant families of Valent, Lieck, and Longoria's of Port Isabel, Brownsville, Texas and Matamoros, Tamps, Mexico. Ciro graduated as Valedictorian from Brownsville High School and was a Phi Beta Kappa and high honors graduate of The University of Texas at Austin. While attending medical school at The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston he met his beloved wife Carmen Gonzalez. They were blessed with three children, Ciro V. Sumaya II, Jaime Andres Sumaya and Miguel Angel Sumaya.
