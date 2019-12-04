Home

Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
223 E. Summit
San Antonio, TX
Ciro Valent Sumaya


1941 - 2019
Ciro Valent Sumaya Obituary
San Antonio Ciro Valent Sumaya 78,

Ciro Valent Sumaya M.D., M.P.H.T.M., age 78 entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior on December 1, 2019. Born the son of Jorge Sumaya Longoria and Irene Valent Sumaya from Brownsville, Texas. Ciro was a direct descendant of the pioneer land grant families of Valent, Lieck, and Longoria's of Port Isabel, Brownsville, Texas and Matamoros, Tamps, Mexico. Ciro graduated as Valedictorian from Brownsville High School and was a Phi Beta Kappa and high honors graduate of The University of Texas at Austin. While attending medical school at The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston he met his beloved wife Carmen Gonzalez. They were blessed with three children, Ciro V. Sumaya II, Jaime Andres Sumaya and Miguel Angel Sumaya.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary at 1101 McCullough Ave. San Antonio, TX 78212.

MASS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2019

1:30 PM

OUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC CHURCH

223 E. SUMMIT

Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery at 1701 Austin Hwy. San Antonio, TX 78218. Arrangements with

PORTER LORING MORTUARY

1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78212

210-227-8221
Published in Brownsville Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
