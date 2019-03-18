Brownsville Clemente Garcia II The world lost a kind and gentle soul and heaven gained another angel on March 15, 2019. Clemente Garcia II,95, a lifelong resident of Brownsville, TX, leaves a great legacy of love, faith, hard work, dedication and loyalty to family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Clemente Garcia Sr. and Angelita Ruiz Garcia, his daughters, Maria Esperanza Torres and Maria Diana Garcia, grand-daughter, Amanda Chavez, great-granddaughter, Hope Marie Rocha, daughter-in-law, Angelica N. Garcia and son-in-law, Gonzalo Perez.



He worked as a master carpenter in the shrimp boat industry, with great attention to detail, until his retirement in 1986.



Clemente was a devout Catholic and active parishioner at Christ the King Catholic Church who expressed his living faith in Our Lord Jesus Christ in his daily life. He demonstrated the act of service as a member of the Men's Club. He assisted with bingo fundraisers, built stages for the church carnival, counted money after mass and made some necessary repairs to the church buildings. He also was an example of a prayer warrior to his family with daily prayers and rosary time.



Clemente enjoyed numerous quality moments with his family, such as traveling, eating out, working at the ranch, feeding the animals, playing and watching baseball, dancing, listening to and singing mariachi music and simply playing with his children of all generations.



Clemente built many things by hand and showed a hard work ethic, honesty and problem-solving abilities. Though his formal education was limited, he encouraged his children to seek an education that would help them develop their full potential and lead a successful life. He would often ask his children "what did you learn today?"



Clemente's devotion to his sweetheart was a true reflection of his faithful, patient, honorable and steadfast character. Married for 75 years, to Consuelo F. Garcia, they shared 8 children, +Maria Esperanza Torres, Maria Angelica Perez (+ Gonzalo), Clemente Garcia III (Ana), George Garcia Sr. (+Angelica), Hermelinda Garcia, +Maria Diana Garcia, Maria Consuelo Mata (Raul), Maria Martha Mueck (Victor). They also shared 19 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.



Visitation is scheduled for Monday, March 18, 2019, from 1:00-9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory.



A mass will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 10 am, at Christ the King Catholic Church.



Interment will follow at Buena Vista Burial Park. Services are under the guidance of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory.657 Springmart Blvd., Brownsville, TX. (956) 350-8485 Published in Brownsville Herald on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary