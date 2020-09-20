1/1
Cleotilde (Mayorga) Jackson
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cleotilde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Baytown, Texas Cleotilde Jackson (Mayorga) 59, daughter of Amelia Mayorga and the late Benito Mayorga passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Baytown, Texas, surrounded by the love of her devoted family.

Cleo was born December 15, 1960 in Brownsville, Texas, the fifth of nine children and inarguably one of the most cheerful and fun-loving individuals that anyone had the pleasure of knowing. She was a loving and loyal sister to her siblings Marie, Sylvia, Albert, Christina, Leonel, Sandra, Sara, and Michael. She was also an affectionate and attentive aunt to her many, many nieces and nephews, all of whom have extremely fond memories of her and her legendary cooking.

Cleo's greatest loves or her "pride and joy" as she would call them, were her children, Ashley Marie, and Robert Allen, her son-in-law, Justin, and her granddaughter Alissa. The only thing she enjoyed more than sharing stories about their accomplishments was spending time with them, which she did as often as possible. Cleo also dearly loved her bonus sons, Jason and Wesley Jackson and her step-granddaughter, Ava.

Cleo had another great love - her doting and dedicated husband, Phillip, whom she married July 31st, 2010. Phillip and Cleo were the perfect match, and their affection for each other was something everyone in the family loved to see. They were best friends, life partners, and the epitome of family to everyone around them. Cleo and Phillip were blessed to have a circle of loving friends with whom they enjoyed spending time.

Everyone has a first love, and for Cleo, it was her Dallas Cowboys. Her enthusiasm for America's team was evidenced by an unforgettable and now famous cheer she coined - a passionate cheer she loved sharing with everyone who gathered with her on game day. To watch a Cowboys game with Cleo was always a memorable experience.

Cleo's loving personality and beautiful smile will be remembered by all of those who loved her, and the affection she bestowed so generously will be forever cherished by those she left behind.

Cleo was preceded in death by her father, Benito Mayorga.

A private celebration of life will be held in Houston, Texas on September 12, 2020 and in Brownsville, Texas on September 26, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Baytown Funeral Home
3919 Garth Road
Baytown, TX 77521
2814228181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Earthman Baytown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved