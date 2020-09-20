of Baytown, Texas Cleotilde Jackson (Mayorga) 59, daughter of Amelia Mayorga and the late Benito Mayorga passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 in Baytown, Texas, surrounded by the love of her devoted family.



Cleo was born December 15, 1960 in Brownsville, Texas, the fifth of nine children and inarguably one of the most cheerful and fun-loving individuals that anyone had the pleasure of knowing. She was a loving and loyal sister to her siblings Marie, Sylvia, Albert, Christina, Leonel, Sandra, Sara, and Michael. She was also an affectionate and attentive aunt to her many, many nieces and nephews, all of whom have extremely fond memories of her and her legendary cooking.



Cleo's greatest loves or her "pride and joy" as she would call them, were her children, Ashley Marie, and Robert Allen, her son-in-law, Justin, and her granddaughter Alissa. The only thing she enjoyed more than sharing stories about their accomplishments was spending time with them, which she did as often as possible. Cleo also dearly loved her bonus sons, Jason and Wesley Jackson and her step-granddaughter, Ava.



Cleo had another great love - her doting and dedicated husband, Phillip, whom she married July 31st, 2010. Phillip and Cleo were the perfect match, and their affection for each other was something everyone in the family loved to see. They were best friends, life partners, and the epitome of family to everyone around them. Cleo and Phillip were blessed to have a circle of loving friends with whom they enjoyed spending time.



Everyone has a first love, and for Cleo, it was her Dallas Cowboys. Her enthusiasm for America's team was evidenced by an unforgettable and now famous cheer she coined - a passionate cheer she loved sharing with everyone who gathered with her on game day. To watch a Cowboys game with Cleo was always a memorable experience.



Cleo's loving personality and beautiful smile will be remembered by all of those who loved her, and the affection she bestowed so generously will be forever cherished by those she left behind.



Cleo was preceded in death by her father, Benito Mayorga.



A private celebration of life will be held in Houston, Texas on September 12, 2020 and in Brownsville, Texas on September 26, 2020.



