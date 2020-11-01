Brownsville, Texas "Louie" Commander Luis Lucio , 73, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, the 29th of October 2020 surrounded by his loving family. The Commander was born on the 8th of January 1947 to Santana Lucio and Petra Rodriguez in Brownsville, Texas. He was the youngest of three loving siblings. Shortly after high school, the Commander enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War.
Upon honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, Louie returned to his hometown and established himself as a successful businessman, owning and running the well-known Resaca Bar on the corner of 14th Street and North 77 Frontage Road for twenty years. Louie took great pride in providing for his four adoring children.
He was married to his precious wife, Irma C. Lucio, on the 10th of July 2004. Together, they served the Veterans of Foreign Wars both locally and throughout the district, he in the VFW Honor Guard and she in the Ladies Auxiliary. Luis came to be known as "The Commander" through his leadership at Post No. 2035 serving 14 years as Post Commander and 3 years as District Commander. Aside from his children and wife, The Commander took great pride in serving his fellow veterans.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Irma; his sisters, Maria Antonia "Toni" (Idoluis) Casares and Maria Gloria (Agustin) Davila; his brother, Santana Lucio, Jr.; his four children Marc Anthony (Lizette) Lucio, Billy Joe (Dorissa) Lucio, Veronica Isabel Lucio, and Sarah Marie (Christopher) Cisneros; and ten grandchildren: Brittney, Haleigh, Marc, Jr., Vincent, Levi, Eli, Lucas, Maverick, Dolly, and Jett. He is also survived by his wife Irma's adult children who accepted him with open arms, grateful for how happy he made their mother. He was known as "Grandpa Louie" by many of their children.
Public Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, the 4th of November 2020 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 1914 Barnard Road, Brownsville, Texas 78520. Military honors will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. under the auspices of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2035. The recitation of the holy rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. with State Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr. officiating.
The family requests all funeral service attendees meet directly at St. Mary, Mother of the Church. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, the 5th of November 2020 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church with Monsignor Bert Diaz officiating. Commander Lucio will be laid to rest at the Rio Grande State Veterans Cemetery at 2520 Inspiration Road in Mission, Texas 78572 following the funeral mass. An escorted procession will depart the church and pass by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2035 before proceeding to Mission, Texas.
In lieu of floral arrangements, the family requests donations in memory of Commander Lucio to the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post No. 2035, 1801 Veterans Boulevard, Brownsville, Texas 78521.
.
