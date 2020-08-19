* Concepcion 'Conchita' Herrera It is with great sadness that we share the loss of our beloved Tia, Concepcion "Conchita' Herrera of Brownsville, Tx who died peacefully at her home, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 surrounded by her family; she was 94 years of age. Born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, Conchita was preceded in death by her mother Maria Florentina Herrera Hernandez of Matamoros, Tamps., Mexico, her brother Felipe Herrera of Houston, Tx. and her sister Enriqueta Herrera Correa of Brownsville, Tx. Conchita, known as 'la Senora del Sombrerito" for her love of wearing hats, was a devout Catholic and member of Good Shepard Catholic Church in Brownsville, Tx. She enjoyed taking care of her family, cooking, sewing, and gardening. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Rosalinda Herrera Quezada of Matamoros, Tamps. Mexico. Sergio Gerardo Herrara of Houston, Tx. Jacqueline Herrera Ybarra of Houston, Tx. Hector Hugo (Jessica) of Houston, Tx. Maria Del Rosario (Julian) Pena of Brownsville, Tx. Jose Alfonso (Ginnette) Correa of Dallas, Tx, and numerous grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, and great-grandnephews. The Herrera family wishes to thank the doctors and hospice services that so caringly took care of Conchita with special thanks to WellMed Central Brownsville under the direction of Dr. Diana Carruba and staff, Brownsville Heart Doctors under the direction of Dr. Jaime Luis Silva and staff, WellMed North Brownsville under the direction of Dr. Sally Kelley and staff, WellMed North Brownsville Specialist for Health Dolores Gracia and a heartfelt thanks to Kindred Hospice Care Services Nurse Ali Salinas. Also, the family would like to thank Cariño Adult Day Care Center for taking care of Conchita for the past four years. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 21,2020 at 10:00 am at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd, Brownsville Tx. Services will be officiated by the Rev. Rodolfo Franco Tapia. Pallbearers will be Jose Alfonso Correa, Julian Peña, Julian Christopher Peña, Joel Villarreal, Adan Peña, and Fabian Rubio. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista, 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, Tx., 956-541-5400, Dignity Memorial Provider.



