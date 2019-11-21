|
Brownsville, Texas- Constanza Gamez entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the age of ninety-two.
Constanza was born in Wichita, Kansas. She made Brownsville, Texas her residency in her early years with her beloved husband Evaristo A. Gamez Sr. She was an avid reader, and very skilled in crocheting, she was knowledgeable in lyrics of hundreds of songs and knew who the artist was and the best cook ever. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years, Evaristo A. Gamez Sr.; her brothers and sisters and is survived by her loving children Evaristo Gamez Jr. and his wife Margarita, Maria Elena Gamez, Sergio Gamez and his wife Bonnie and Rodolfo Gamez and his wife Amelia. Also, to treasure many memories are her two grandchildren Evaristo Gamez III, Carlos Arnoldo Gamez and extended family members.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. in the North Chapel of Trevino Funeral Home. Visitation resumes from 8:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. following the funeral mass scheduled 2 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church on Friday, November 22. 2019 with rite of committal to follow at Buena Vista Burial Park.
Published in Brownsville Herald on Nov. 21, 2019