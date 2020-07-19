Brownsville - Consuelo Connie Lopez Alvear 85, of Olmito, Texas entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her residence. She was born in La Barranca, Los Fresnos, Texas on May 18, 1935.
Consuelo was a lifetime resident of Brownsville and Olmito. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Consuelo was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed not only by her family and friends but by all those fortunate to have known her. Consuelo was best known as "Bebe" to her beloved friends from days gone by. To many many more she was known as "The Avon Lady." Consuelo started with Avon in 1976. She devoted many enthusiastic years to promoting Avon products, creating a thriving business for herself. She was the recipient of many President's Club Annual Albee Awards which she gifted to her grand-daughters and nieces prior to her passing. These awards were evidence of how much she truly enjoyed her work. She had multiple opportunities to be promoted within the company. Because of her devotion to her family, she remained at a local level until her retirement in 2016.
While Avon was thriving, Bebe and her husband opened the Olmito Tortilla Factory in March of 1985. Here she was known as "La senora de los tacos" to her customers for whom she took great pride in making home-made, special-order tacos from the fresh tortillas. The business was a labor of love as she was now living in Olmito near her brothers and sisters whom she adored! Bebe retired in 1994 to be the full-time "Grandma Honey" as she was lovingly known to her grandchildren.
Consuelo is preceded in death by her husband Jorge Alvear Sr., son, Ricardo "Ricky" Alvear Sr., her parents: Nicolas Lopez Sr. and Consuelo Garcia Lopez; a sister, Isabel Orozco; and four brothers: Gilberto De Leon Sr., Arturo Lopez, Jose Lopez Sr. and Nicolas Lopez Jr.
Consuelo is survived by four sons: Jorge (Alma) Alvear Jr., Armando, Roberto, and Arnoldo "Ernie" Alvear, Jorge Luis (Norma) Alvear, daughter-in-law, Diana C. Alvear; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers Alfredo (Enedelia) Lopez, Hector (Victoria) Lopez and three sisters Amparo (Juan) Cavazos, Elva (Catarino+) Gracia, Ana (Jesus) Vela along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends who will continue to treasure her memory.
Funeral Home visitation will start at 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home with the recitation of the Holy Rosary scheduled for 6:00 pm. On Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 1:30 pm we will proceed to Buena Vista Burial Park from Sunset Funeral Home Parking lot for her final resting place. Limited visitation.
Serving as Pallbearers: Tony Cavazos, Juan Cavazos Jr., Gilbert De Leon Jr., Jesse Vela, Julian Alvear, and Hector Lopez.
