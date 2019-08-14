|
|
07/19/1958
07/16/2019
Corinne Cantu Mendez "Cookie" passed away July 16, 2019 at her home in San Antonio, TX. She was laid to rest on August 12, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, TX, with her husband V J.
Corinne is preceded in death by her husband Arthur (VJ) Mendez.
She is survived by her two daughters Katherine Lynn Seaton (Katy) Mendez and Mary Margret Mendez, both of Austin, TX. Her parents Ramon & Beatriz Fernandez Cantu, of Brownsville, TX., a brother Richard Cantu (Nita), Kansas, Mo., sisters Herlinda (Linda) C. Moller, (Ramiro Barrera) Bayview, TX., Sylvia C Garcia, (Hector Richard Garcia), Brownsville, TX & Nephew & Nieces Linda Ann C. Ray, Austin, TX, Michael Richard Garcia, Dallas, TX, Cassandra Lynn Garcia, Brownsville, TX., Great niece Serena Ray, and Great Nephews Cash Ray, Austin, TX., & Oliver James Lozano, Brownsville, TX.
Corinne, was raised in Brownsville where she graduated from Porter High School, and attended Texas Southmost College. Corinne later moved to San Antonio where she made her home. Corinne was a vibrant woman who followed her heart and lived life to it's fullest doing things her way. A special thanks to her cousin (like a sister) Norah Lee Reyna, who was her best friend and confidant. San Antonio, TX, and Special thanks to everyone at Hill Leasing Associates (Employer) and her 2nd family.
Deceased's funeral arrangements : Porter Loring Mortuary North July 21, 2019 Funeral Service Graveside was held on August 12, 2019 at 10:00AM. Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery 10:00 AM
Published in Brownsville Herald on Aug. 14, 2019